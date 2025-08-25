35 pictures of Pups in the Park event in Grangemouth's Inchyra Park

The event in Grangemouth’s Inchyra Park saw the launch of a new dog art trail which has been created in the park as well as the Loo Crew’s annual fun dog show.

Visitors to the park were able to enjoy a range of activities during the afternoon including live music, stalls, inflatables and rides and the dog show itself.

During the afternoon dogs of many different breeds and sizes took centre stage in the arena for this year's dog show.

Classes in the dog show included cutest puppy, handsomest dog, gorgeous girl, best child handler (under 16), best trick, dog most like owner, waggiest tail and best model (fancy dress).

The new art trail features seven dog themed pop art pieces which have been created by artists from across Scotland – some of them were in attendance on the day.

Each of the works includes a different breed of dog, which were nominated by members of the public.

The trail aims to recognise and represent the dog community who are regular users of the popular park.

Photographer Michael Gillen was in the park on Saturday and captured these images from the day – recognise anyone, or their pooches?

