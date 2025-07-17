35 photographs from Falkirk town centre's Emergency Services Day

The weather was kind to those attending the popular event which offered visitors the chance to meet the staff from the three emergency services – police, fire and ambulance.

There was an opportunity to have a look inside their vehicles as well as learning more about their uniforms, equipment and daily jobs.

There were also other ancillary staff and organisations attending on the day.

The Forth Valley First Responders and St Andrew’s First Aid were teaching valuable skills including CPR.

Among the highlights on the day were the classic police vehicles on display thanks to Lanarkshire Police Historical Society.

The 60-year-old Hillman Imp proved particularly popular with children and adults alike who were keen to get their pictures taken alongside the vintage vehicle.

Jim Manson, the society’s curator who owns the car, said: “It’s still in perfect order and I drive it regularly. I’ve even driven it from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

“We love attending events like this, meeting the public and making kids smile. The reaction here in Falkirk has been fantastic. We got a great crowd last year which is why we came back this year, and it has truly surpassed our expectations.”

The event was once again organised by Falkirk Delivers.

In a post on social media, the organisers thanked all those who came along on Wednesday.

It said: “A massive thank you to all our amazing emergency services who joined us! This event is always a brilliant one - and today was no exception. We’re so grateful for all that these services do!”

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day – do you recognise anyone?

