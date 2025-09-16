30 pictures from Bo'ness Transport Festival 2025

The event was once again organised by the team of volunteers from BuzzNess.

It was a perfect day out for both families and vehicle enthusiasts with plenty to see and do.

The vehicles on show this year included everything from sports and classic cars to vans, trucks, tractors, buses and motorbikes.

Live music on the day was provided by Box O’ Bananas and there were plenty of opportunities to enjoy some refreshments while taking a look around.

This year’s event was sponsored by local firm Alex Anderson.

A spokesperson for organisers, BuzzNess, said: “What a great buzz in the town at our annual transport festival. Amazing turn out with lots of fabulous vehicles.

"Thank you to Alex Anderson Bo’ness for sponsoring the event and supplying the trophies, Box o’ Bananas for the brilliant entertainment, Bo’ness Clean Up group and all our very helpful extra volunteers.”

Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day’s events.

1 . Bo'ness Transport Festival 2025 There were motorbikes to see. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Bo'ness Transport Festival 2025 And to test out for size. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Bo'ness Transport Festival 2025 The event saw vehicles of all shapes and sizes parked up in the town centre. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales