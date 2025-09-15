29 pictures of the RAF Town Show in Falkirk's Helix Park

The RAF landed in the park with their Town Show running from Friday to Sunday.

It was an opportunity to learn more about the RAF – meet the team, discover career opportunities and hear first hand what life in the RAF is really like.

There was also the added draw of a Typhoon simulator allowing visitors to get into the cockpit and the chance to get inside the legendary Chinook helicopter.

There was also family fun for all with stalls and displays as well as interactive activities.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the events over the weekend – recognise anyone?

RAF Town Show The RAF Town Show came to Falkirk's Helix Park over the weekend offering people the chance to learn more about the RAF and its careers. (Pics: Michael Gillen)

RAF Town Show The RAF brought their Town Show to Helix Park over the weekend - including this Typhoon.

RAF Town Show They also brought a chinook.

RAF Town Show Falkirk Schools Pipe Band played at the event.