28 pics of St Bernadette's Scottish Celebration

Pupils and staff at St Bernadette’s Primary in Antonshill held the event in the school.
Those attending were treated to a tasty Burns Supper followed by a concert.
The evening was then rounded off with some ceilidh dancing.
Lots of hard work and rehearsing took place before the event which was voted a huge success by everyone attending.
1. St Bernadette's Scottish Celebration
The Scottish Celebration included the traditional Burns Supper for everyone to enjoy. Photo: Scott Louden
2. St Bernadette's Scottish Celebration
Parents were invited to share in the Scottish Celebration at the school on Friday evening. Photo: Scott Louden
3. St Bernadette's Scottish Celebration
Everyone looking forward to a great evening ... with Scotland's other national drink. Photo: Scott Louden
4. St Bernadette's Scottish Celebration
Proud parents give a round of applause to the pupils. Photo: Scott Louden