28 pics of St Bernadette's Scottish Celebration

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 10th Feb 2025, 11:26 BST
Parents and families of pupils in P7 at a Falkirk area primary school enjoyed a Scottish Celebration last Friday evening.

Pupils and staff at St Bernadette’s Primary in Antonshill held the event in the school.

Those attending were treated to a tasty Burns Supper followed by a concert.

The evening was then rounded off with some ceilidh dancing.

Lots of hard work and rehearsing took place before the event which was voted a huge success by everyone attending.

The Scottish Celebration included the traditional Burns Supper for everyone to enjoy.

The Scottish Celebration included the traditional Burns Supper for everyone to enjoy. Photo: Scott Louden

Parents were invited to share in the Scottish Celebration at the school on Friday evening.

Parents were invited to share in the Scottish Celebration at the school on Friday evening. Photo: Scott Louden

Everyone looking forward to a great evening ... with Scotland's other national drink.

Everyone looking forward to a great evening ... with Scotland's other national drink. Photo: Scott Louden

Proud parents give a round of applause to the pupils.

Proud parents give a round of applause to the pupils. Photo: Scott Louden

