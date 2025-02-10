28 pics of St Bernadette's Scottish Celebration

Pupils and staff at St Bernadette’s Primary in Antonshill held the event in the school.

Those attending were treated to a tasty Burns Supper followed by a concert.

The evening was then rounded off with some ceilidh dancing.

Lots of hard work and rehearsing took place before the event which was voted a huge success by everyone attending.

