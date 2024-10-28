A Hallowe'en party organised by the Carron and Carronshore Gala committee was well attended on Friday night. (Pics: Michael Gillen)placeholder image
28 photographs from Carron and Carronshore Gala's Hallowe'en party 2024

By Fiona Dobie
Published 28th Oct 2024, 14:41 BST
There was fun and games and some spooky goings-on in Carronshore on Friday night.

The annual kids’ Hallowe’en disco, organised by the Carron and Carronshore Gala Day committee, took place at the village’s community centre.

Youngsters – most dresssed in costume – enjoyed music, games and refreshments.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the evening’s event.

The youngsters (and their parents) had put a lot of effort into their costumes.

Gala Hallowe'en party

The youngsters (and their parents) had put a lot of effort into their costumes. Photo: Michael Gillen

Everyone was getting into the Hallowe'en spirit.

Gala Hallowe'en party

Everyone was getting into the Hallowe'en spirit. Photo: Michael Gillen

Youngsters enjoyed some parachute games.

Gala Hallowe'en party

Youngsters enjoyed some parachute games. Photo: Michael Gillen

A great time was had by all.

Gala Hallowe'en party

A great time was had by all. Photo: Michael Gillen

