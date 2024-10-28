28 photographs from Carron and Carronshore Gala's Hallowe'en party 2024

Family and friends gather in Bonnybridge for tragic teen Cole Cooper's funeral

A great time was had by all. Photo: Michael Gillen

Everyone was getting into the Hallowe'en spirit. Photo: Michael Gillen

The youngsters (and their parents) had put a lot of effort into their costumes. Photo: Michael Gillen

Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the evening’s event.

Youngsters – most dresssed in costume – enjoyed music, games and refreshments.

The annual kids’ Hallowe’en disco, organised by the Carron and Carronshore Gala Day committee, took place at the village’s community centre.

There was fun and games and some spooky goings-on in Carronshore on Friday night.

