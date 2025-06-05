27 pictures of Langlees pupils performing a Robert Burns inspired piece with Scottish Opera

Youngsters in P5, P6 and P7 had been busy learning songs and choreography for the performance of The Tale of Tam O’Shanter with the help of experts from Scottish Opera.

And they recently performed a full production in front of family and friends.

Primary seven pupils Charlotte and Lennon explained: “Scottish Opera is a Scottish company that teaches you the importance of dancing and singing.

"You have to learn dance moves and the words to a chosen song, and after around five months, you will perform to an audience with the songs and dance moves.

"It is a Primary 5-7 performance and is sure to be an excellent experience for all parties. Every child should have an opportunity for something like this.”

The pupils had a great time taking part in the day.

Avah, in P7, said: “I think Scottish Opera was really fun. I had a bunch of fun while doing it, and I would do it again.”

Fellow P7 pupil Sofia said: “I liked the performance as it was an opportunity where P7, P6 and P5 all got together to perform.”

While Bethany added: “I liked Scottish Opera as one of my favourite things to do is sing and perform to people.”

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the performance.

