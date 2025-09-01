27 photographs as Grangemouth veterans marked Armed Forces Day

Members of the Royal British Legion Scotland took part in the procession which left the branch clubhouse in Dundas Street and took a route through the town centre.

At the end of the 20 minute march, veterans, members of the Royal British Legion, pipe bands and local cadets returned to the clubhouse for a short service and to enjoy refreshments and entertainment.

Photographer Alan Murray captured these photographs from the day’s events.

1 . Grangemouth Armed Forces Day Flagbearers at the front of Saturday's procession.

2 . Grangemouth Armed Forces Day Councillor Alan Nimmo, Vice Lord Lieutenant Colonel Alastair Campbell, Deputy Lieutenant Baljit Dhillon and Provost Robert Bissett were among those in the procession.

3 . Grangemouth Armed Forces Day The procession left the Royal British Legion clubhouse in Dundas Street.