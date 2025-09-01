27 photographs as Grangemouth veterans marked Armed Forces Day

By Fiona Dobie
Published 1st Sep 2025, 15:04 BST
A parade to mark Armed Forces Day took place in Grangemouth on Saturday.

Members of the Royal British Legion Scotland took part in the procession which left the branch clubhouse in Dundas Street and took a route through the town centre.

At the end of the 20 minute march, veterans, members of the Royal British Legion, pipe bands and local cadets returned to the clubhouse for a short service and to enjoy refreshments and entertainment.

Photographer Alan Murray captured these photographs from the day’s events.

Flagbearers at the front of Saturday's procession.

Councillor Alan Nimmo, Vice Lord Lieutenant Colonel Alastair Campbell, Deputy Lieutenant Baljit Dhillon and Provost Robert Bissett were among those in the procession.

The procession left the Royal British Legion clubhouse in Dundas Street.

Local Army cadets were among those taking part.

