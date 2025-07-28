26 pictures of the Bo'ness Foreshore Fun Day 2025

Organised by BuzzNess, the Foreshore fun day returned for 2025 offering a great few hours of entertainment for everyone to enjoy – and the weather even stayed dry for the event.

Visitors were invited to bring along a picnic and make the most of the day with a whole host of activities available to take part in for free.

There were inflatables, including wipeout, a bungee run, slides and bouncy castles, as well as beat the goalie, a disco and the ever popular mini golf.

Bo’ness Rugby Club were on hand with a rugby style assault course for people to try and the local Scouts were helping out with activities on the day too.

The fun day was also a chance for the young presentees from the Bo’ness Children’s Fair to perform again for the crowds.

Refreshments were also available for those attending with a range of vans offering some tasty treats.

Organisers have hailed this year’s event – the third to be held – as another success.

In a post on Facebook, the BuzzNess team said: “What a brilliant day we had at our annual fun day at the Foreshore, we hope you all had as much fun as we did.

“We would like to thank Bo'ness Rugby Club, Bo'ness Scouts, Bo'ness clean up group, the trishaws and all of our extra Buzzness volunteers for helping to make the day as great as it was.”

Herald photographer Michael Gillen was there – did he capture you in any of his images from the day?

1 . Bo'ness Foreshore Fun Day The free event was organised by the volunteers from BuzzNess. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Bo'ness Foreshore Fun Day Bo'ness Rugby Club took part in this year's event, offering people the chance to test out their fitness. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Bo'ness Foreshore Fun Day The fun day was a chance for family and friends to come together and have an enjoyable afternoon. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales