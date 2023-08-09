Around 4000 UK Scouts, along with adult volunteers, are attending the 25th Jamboree which is held every four years bringing together 43,000 Scouts from all over the world.

However, the event coincided with the highest temperatures in the region for a number of years, topping 38C last week.

But Matt Hyde, UK Scouts CEO revealed there had been four areas of concerns which saw the UK contingent leave the campsite over the weekend and move into hotels in Seoul.

The four youngsters from 1st Falkirk Scouts attending the World Jamboree in South Korea are, left to right, Cairn Marshall, Holly McEwan, Ruby Hepburn, and Millie Law. Pic: Michael Gillen

He said they had issues with poor sanitation; food and dietary requirements not being met; relief measures in place for the extreme heat; and medical services.

Mr Hyde said: “We had concerns if our Scouts and volunteers were safe. We feel disappointed in the organisers and feel let down.”

Among those taking attending the jamboree is Ruby Hepburn, 14, a member of 1st Falkirk Scouts, one of 35 Forth Valley Scouts in Seoul. Also there are her fellow Falkirk High pupils Cairn Marshall, Holly McEwan and Millie Law.

Others from other groups across the district are attending after fundraising almost £4000 each to attend.

Ruby’s dad, Henry Hepburn, was one of those anxiously waiting back home as news came through of the many problems affecting the jamboree site.

He said: “Ruby is having a great time despite all the challenges. She’s safely back in Seoul, doing lots of activities and soaking up what she says is an amazing city.

“All her Scout leaders have been amazing in extremely trying circumstances and deserve a huge amount of praise – they should know how deeply appreciated they are by parents back here in Falkirk and beyond.

“There’s disappointment, of course, that the jamboree hasn’t played out as planned, and that the opportunity to make friends with Scouts from all over the world has been curtailed.

“That said, we completely understood the decision taken by the UK contingent, and the Scouts themselves are proving their adaptability and resilience – and are still taking a huge amount out of the situation they’ve found themselves in.”

A spokesperson for UK Scouts said: "We know that may be a disappointment for some and we will continue the Jamboree experience in Seoul, working with Korean authorities on a programme of activities so our young people still get the most from their time in Korea. Young people will travel home as originally planned from August 13.

"While we have been on site at the Jamboree, the UK volunteer team has worked extremely hard with the organisers, for our youth members and adult volunteers to have enough food and water to sustain them, shelter from the unusually hot weather, and toilets and washing facilities appropriate for an event of this scale.”

Among those attending is adventurer Bear Grylls who is the Chief Scout. He posted a clip of his opening speech at the World Jamboree on Instagram with the message “remember, stay hydrated out here. It’s hot. Look out for each other please”.