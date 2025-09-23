25 pictures of Midland Bluebird's third birthday open day at Larbert depot

The company marked three years since it joined the McGill’s Group with a special open day event for the community.

The Stirling Road depot was buzzing with activity as locals and visitors were offered a look behind the scenes.

Among the day’s activities were face painting, inflatables and fairground rides.

There was also a chance to ‘Meet the Fleet’, join a tour of the depot and take a ride through the giant bus wash.

And when it was time for a break there were plenty of refreshments available.

The event was raising funds for Strathcarron Hospice and there were stalls and charity fundraising games to take part in.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen stopped by the depot on Saturday and captured these photographs of all the fun.

