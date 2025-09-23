Enjoying their trip to the bus depot.placeholder image
Enjoying their trip to the bus depot.

25 pictures of Midland Bluebird's third birthday open day at Larbert depot

By Fiona Dobie
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 10:48 BST
There was bus loads of fun to be had for the whole family at Midland Bluebird’s Larbert depot on Saturday.

The company marked three years since it joined the McGill’s Group with a special open day event for the community.

The Stirling Road depot was buzzing with activity as locals and visitors were offered a look behind the scenes.

Among the day’s activities were face painting, inflatables and fairground rides.

There was also a chance to ‘Meet the Fleet’, join a tour of the depot and take a ride through the giant bus wash.

And when it was time for a break there were plenty of refreshments available.

The event was raising funds for Strathcarron Hospice and there were stalls and charity fundraising games to take part in.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen stopped by the depot on Saturday and captured these photographs of all the fun.

The Larbert depot welcomed visitors to its open day on Saturday.

1. Midland Bluebird Open Day

The Larbert depot welcomed visitors to its open day on Saturday. Photo: Michael Gillen

Meeting the Strathcarron mascot.

2. Midland Bluebird Open Day

Meeting the Strathcarron mascot. Photo: Michael Gillen

There were inflatables.

3. Midland Bluebird Open Day

There were inflatables. Photo: Michael Gillen

A chance to meet the fleet.

4. Midland Bluebird Open Day

A chance to meet the fleet. Photo: Michael Gillen

