25 photos from Polmont's Holly Jolly Christmas 2024

By Fiona Dobie
Published 11th Dec 2024, 07:21 BST
The Polmont community didn’t let a bit of rain stop them from enjoying an evening of festive fun on Friday night.

The village’s Holly Jolly Christmas event went ahead as planned despite Storm Darragh bringing heavy rain to the area.

With their waterproofs and brollies, people from near and far, ventured to Main Street to experience all of the seasonal entertainment that had been planned by organisers Polmont Together.

There were stalls to browse and games and activities for all to enjoy, as well as refreshments to warm everyone up.

Musical entertainment came from the Bo’ness Salvation Army Band and Bo’ness Accordion Band.

There was also a very special Frozen experience for visitors and of course, Santa stopped by to say hello to the youngsters.

In a post on social media, the organisers said: “While not as busy as our other drier years, hundreds still visited on the night to support the community and our various contributors and local businesses.”

They added their thanks to all who had made the event happen, including all the local businesses and all the visitors who braved the weather to support the event.

Check out our photographs taken by Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen.

The elves were in town for the event.

The elves were in town for the event.

Friday's event saw a number of stalls for visitors to browse in the mini Christmas market.

Friday's event saw a number of stalls for visitors to browse in the mini Christmas market.

Local businesses and crafters had stalls at the event.

Local businesses and crafters had stalls at the event.

Meeting the Grinch.

Meeting the Grinch.

