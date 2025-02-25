22 pics of cultural show in Grangemouth organised by Rainbow Muslim Women's Group

Organised by the Rainbow Muslim Women's Group Falkirk, it brought together diverse backgrounds for an evening of music, dance, song, drama, food and lots of fun.
The enthusiastic audience in Grangemouth Town Hall on Friday appreciated all the varied performances.
All ages took to the stage to perform with the group members gathering for the Pakistan and Scottish national anthems.
But before that, everyone was able to enjoy Sindhi and Pashto dance, as well as dancers performing a Syrian Dabke.
Music came from Moyenda which fuses the music of Malawi with other cultures, as well as The Causeway Project which features mother and daughter, Sarah and Megan Cameron.
Piper Neil Clark was on hand to delight everyone with Scottish bagpipe tunes.
There was also a performance from members of the Chinese community before youngsters took part in a traditional dress show, as well as helping out as the audience was shown Nigerian dress and culture.
Council leader, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, was one of the invited guests.
