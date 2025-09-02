21 pictures of Falkirk's magical shop The Lonely Broomstick's fourth birthday celebrations

The store has been attracting visitors from near and far for the last four years with its many treasures inspired by the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

The shop was opened in August 2021 by Leslie Lenaghen and his mum Doris.

Since then they have been providing shoppers with the opportunity to enjoy some unique magical items – many with a Harry Potter inspired theme.

The Lonely Broomstick is a beacon for magic lovers with features including enticing magical beverages, Ollivander inspired wands and the unique potion making experience providing an unforgettable experience for visitors.

On Saturday shoppers could join in the birthday celebrations. There were magical goodie bags for hundreds of customers and a raffle.

Cos players were also on hand to add to the magic with Harry Potter himself there alongside Hagrid, Bellatrix Lestrange and Alastor ‘Madeye’ Moody.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen stopped by and captured these images from the magical birthday fun.

