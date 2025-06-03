Full company pic with past members and officers, except as pointed out by the current captain, you never leave the BB so you are always a member not a past member. (Pics: Michael Gillen)Full company pic with past members and officers, except as pointed out by the current captain, you never leave the BB so you are always a member not a past member. (Pics: Michael Gillen)
21 pictures as 2nd Polmont Boys' Brigade marks company's 125th anniversary

By Fiona Dobie
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 10:05 BST
There was a special weekend of celebrations for 2nd Polmont Boys’ Brigade recently as the company marked its 125th anniversary.

The company was formed in 1899 and the 2024/25 session, which has just ended, was its 125th year.

The annual awards night for the Juniors and Company sections took place on Friday, May 23 and marked the start of the celebratory weekend.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of badges to six of the seven new King’s Men in the company, who have gained the highest award in the Boys’ Brigade.

Helping with the presentations were John McKinney and Willie Sinclair, who are believed to be two of the oldest surviving members of 2nd Polmont Boys’ Brigade.

On the Sunday a church service was held at Polmont Old Parish Church to mark the end of the session with members both past and present attending.

During the service the four boys who have gained their President’s Badge this year were presented with the lapel badges by former captain Brian Crawford.

Five of the seven new King’s Men – Moray Stuart, Kai Doney, Alfie Jenkins, Matthew Scott and Jack Lawder – were presented with their lapel badges by former captain Colin Mailer. Unfortunately Aaron Main and Blair Paxton were unable to attend.

After the service, the congregation were invited to the church hall to enjoy refreshments, catch up with old friends and to reminisce over a collection of memorabilia from the company’s history including photographs and old badges and uniform. There was also a display of pictures from the 75th anniversary camp in Denmark and a video of the company’s 1994 camp to France.

A special service took place in Polmont Old Parish Church to mark the company's 125th anniversary.

1. 2nd Polmont Boys' Brigade

A special service took place in Polmont Old Parish Church to mark the company's 125th anniversary. Photo: Michael Gillen

Douglas Sheehan, elder and authorised local worship leader.

2. 2nd Polmont Boys' Brigade

Douglas Sheehan, elder and authorised local worship leader. Photo: Michael Gillen

Alan Ward, captain and past captain, Colin Mailer who presented the King's badges with five of the seven recipients.

3. 2nd Polmont Boys' Brigade

Alan Ward, captain and past captain, Colin Mailer who presented the King's badges with five of the seven recipients. Photo: Michael Gillen

Five of the seven King's badge recipients: Moray Stuart, 16; Kai Doney, 16; Alfie Jenkins, 17; Matthew Scott, 16 and Jack Lawder, 16. Not pictured Aaron Main and Blair Paxton.

4. 2nd Polmont Boys' Brigade

Five of the seven King's badge recipients: Moray Stuart, 16; Kai Doney, 16; Alfie Jenkins, 17; Matthew Scott, 16 and Jack Lawder, 16. Not pictured Aaron Main and Blair Paxton. Photo: Michael Gillen

