21 pictures as 2nd Polmont Boys' Brigade marks company's 125th anniversary

The company was formed in 1899 and the 2024/25 session, which has just ended, was its 125th year.

The annual awards night for the Juniors and Company sections took place on Friday, May 23 and marked the start of the celebratory weekend.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of badges to six of the seven new King’s Men in the company, who have gained the highest award in the Boys’ Brigade.

Helping with the presentations were John McKinney and Willie Sinclair, who are believed to be two of the oldest surviving members of 2nd Polmont Boys’ Brigade.

On the Sunday a church service was held at Polmont Old Parish Church to mark the end of the session with members both past and present attending.

During the service the four boys who have gained their President’s Badge this year were presented with the lapel badges by former captain Brian Crawford.

Five of the seven new King’s Men – Moray Stuart, Kai Doney, Alfie Jenkins, Matthew Scott and Jack Lawder – were presented with their lapel badges by former captain Colin Mailer. Unfortunately Aaron Main and Blair Paxton were unable to attend.

After the service, the congregation were invited to the church hall to enjoy refreshments, catch up with old friends and to reminisce over a collection of memorabilia from the company’s history including photographs and old badges and uniform. There was also a display of pictures from the 75th anniversary camp in Denmark and a video of the company’s 1994 camp to France.

