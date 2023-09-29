21 of the best pubs in Falkirk and across the region according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2024

A series of popular Falkirk and Forth Valley pubs feature in the 2024 CAMRA Good Beer Guide.

The annual guide, released by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) and on sale now, has a striking cover and a foreword supplied by Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson.

The guide, which surveys 4500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.

CAMRA chairman Nik Antona said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving. I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”

Here are 21 of the pubs in the Loch Lomond, Stirling and the Trossachs section – six more than last year – which feature in the 51st edition of the guide and what CAMRA said about each of them.

Further details and how to purchase the guide here

1 . The Wheatsheaf Inn, Falkirk CAMRA said: "Falkirk’s oldest public house, dating from the late 18th century, is near the town’s famous steeple and is a must visit venue. There is a friendly welcome here from the knowledgeable staff and fellow drinkers." Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Corbie Inn, Bo'ness CAMRA said: "Since 2011 the pub has been run by a family that is passionate about real ale. It is very much a community pub involved in local charities and supporter of Bo’ness Real Ale Society’s festival." Photo: na Photo Sales

3 . The Bobbing John, Alloa. CAMRA said: "A Wetherspoon pub in a traditional three-storey sandstone building, purpose built in 1895 for the Alloa Co-operative Society. It is named after Alloa-born John Erskine who created industrial Alloa, developing the town as a coal mining centre." Photo: Contributed Photo Sales