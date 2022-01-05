2022: These  events are coming to Falkirk district this year

The pandemic has made forward planning extremely difficult for many organisations, and the current restrictions leave a question mark hanging over the start of the new year.

But, surely we can see the return of some annual events, which have been put on hold since March 2020, and the launch of some great new ones too?

Live gigs won’t come much bigger than The Killers who are booked to play two nights at Falkirk Stadium on June 6-7.

The Killers, Brandon Flowers(Photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images)

The American rock band, led by frontman Brandon Flowers, were due to bring their ‘Imploding the Mirage’ tour to the venue last summer but it was one of many live gigs cancelled because of the pandemic.

The district’s live entertainments schedule is starting to fill up after the long hiatus – looking further ahead, comedian and presenter Jason Manford comes to Falkirk Town Hall November 18, while Love Island host, Iain Stirling, is here on April 11.

The organisers of Party At The Palace are also eyeing up a return in 2022 from August 12-14.

The Kelpies Supernova 5K Run is back with events planned from Friday, March 18 to Sunday 20 – and it promises a spectacular weekend of running for all the family.

Runners will also have Linlithgow’s 1ok race in their diary for September 25 – it starts in the High Street and finishes at the palace’s Peel area.

And, Scotland's Strongest Man goes ahead at Grangemouth Sports Stadium, on Sunday July 3.

Summer should see a red-letter day for Airth Highland Games as it celebrates its 150th year, while Grangemouth Children's Day is on the cards for June.

Gala days across the district will hopefully be able to go ahead once more – Bonnybridge staged a festive event recently yo raise funds to get the 2022 event up and running

There is also the serious issue of voting.

May 5 will see people across Falkirk district deciding who they want to see as their councillors. It could be an intersting vote ...

