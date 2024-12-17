Having fun on the 'ice' rinkplaceholder image
Having fun on the 'ice' rink

20 pictures of Larbert's Glenbervie Care Home Christmas Fayre

By Fiona Dobie
Published 17th Dec 2024, 09:19 BST
Festive fun could be found at a Larbert care home at the weekend when it threw open its doors for a community event.

Glenbervie Care Home in Bellsdyke Road welcomed visitors on both Saturday and Sunday for its Christmas fayre in a bid to help raise money for the residents’ comfort fund.

The team at the care home had created a special winter wonderland for visitors offering something for everyone.

There were stalls from local crafters and small businesses to browse, games, Santa’s village to explore and tasty festive refreshments.

There was also a carousel for the young visitors, the chance to meet Santa and his elves, and some very special guests – the reindeer.

This year there was also an ‘ice’ rink for people to enjoy, ensuring everyone was full of Christmas cheer.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images of the event on Saturday.

The 'ice' rink proved popular with visitors over the weekend.

1. Glenbervie Care Home Christmas Fayre

The 'ice' rink proved popular with visitors over the weekend. Photo: Michael Gillen

The ice rink could be booked in half hour slots for guests.

2. Glenbervie Care Home Christmas Fayre

The ice rink could be booked in half hour slots for guests. Photo: Michael Gillen

It wasn't all plain sailing.

3. Glenbervie Care Home Christmas Fayre

It wasn't all plain sailing. Photo: Michael Gillen

Smile!

4. Glenbervie Care Home Christmas Fayre

Smile! Photo: Michael Gillen

