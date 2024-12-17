20 pictures of Larbert's Glenbervie Care Home Christmas Fayre

Glenbervie Care Home in Bellsdyke Road welcomed visitors on both Saturday and Sunday for its Christmas fayre in a bid to help raise money for the residents’ comfort fund.
The team at the care home had created a special winter wonderland for visitors offering something for everyone.
There were stalls from local crafters and small businesses to browse, games, Santa’s village to explore and tasty festive refreshments.
There was also a carousel for the young visitors, the chance to meet Santa and his elves, and some very special guests – the reindeer.
This year there was also an ‘ice’ rink for people to enjoy, ensuring everyone was full of Christmas cheer.
Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images of the event on Saturday.
