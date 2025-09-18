Pet owners could bring their beloved pooches along to take part in the dog show.placeholder image
Pet owners could bring their beloved pooches along to take part in the dog show.

20 pictures from Furry Bairns fayre and dog show at Falkirk Stadium

By Fiona Dobie
Published 18th Sep 2025, 16:07 BST
Dogs and their human owners enjoyed a fun day out last weekend at the Falkirk Stadium.

The first Furry Bairns fayre and fun dog show took place inside the Kevin McAllister Stand at the Westfield venue on Sunday.

The event was organised by Stenhousemuir-based Furry Bairns Natural Dog Treats to bring together local dog businesses and offer a fun day out for dog owners and their beloved pets.

There were stalls to browse from a wide range of dog businesses as well as the dog show taking place throughout the afternoon and a pet first aid demonstration.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen stopped by and captured these images from the event – recognise anyone or their dogs?

There were a number of dog themed stalls from local businesses.

1. Furry Bairns Fayre and Dog Show

There were a number of dog themed stalls from local businesses. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
This pooch had a good time.

2. Furry Bairns Fayre and Dog Show

This pooch had a good time. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Look at these two!

3. Furry Bairns Fayre and Dog Show

Look at these two! Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The event attracted lots of humans and their canines.

4. Furry Bairns Fayre and Dog Show

The event attracted lots of humans and their canines. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice