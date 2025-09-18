20 pictures from Furry Bairns fayre and dog show at Falkirk Stadium

The first Furry Bairns fayre and fun dog show took place inside the Kevin McAllister Stand at the Westfield venue on Sunday.
The event was organised by Stenhousemuir-based Furry Bairns Natural Dog Treats to bring together local dog businesses and offer a fun day out for dog owners and their beloved pets.
There were stalls to browse from a wide range of dog businesses as well as the dog show taking place throughout the afternoon and a pet first aid demonstration.
Herald photographer Michael Gillen stopped by and captured these images from the event – recognise anyone or their dogs?
