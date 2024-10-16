20 pictures from Baby Loss Awareness event at The Kelpies

It marked Baby Loss Awareness Day on October 15 and also saw The Kelpies lit up pink and blue on the day.
Helping to organise the event which has become a regular feature was Kellie Cunningham of Denny, along with Forth Valley SANDS (Stillbirth and Neonatal Deaths).
People were invited to write the names of lost infants on ribbons to be displayed in front of The Kelpies before lighting a candle.
Around the world at 7pm on October 15 people light candles to remember little ones lost too soon in pregnancy, childbirth and infancy.
Forth Valley Off Duty Nurses Choir also sang while a piper played and there were readings.
