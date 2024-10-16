20 pictures from Baby Loss Awareness event at The Kelpies

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 16th Oct 2024, 06:56 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 09:27 BST
An event to bring together bereaved parents was once again held at the Helix Park on Tueday.

It marked Baby Loss Awareness Day on October 15 and also saw The Kelpies lit up pink and blue on the day.

Helping to organise the event which has become a regular feature was Kellie Cunningham of Denny, along with Forth Valley SANDS (Stillbirth and Neonatal Deaths).

People were invited to write the names of lost infants on ribbons to be displayed in front of The Kelpies before lighting a candle.

Around the world at 7pm on October 15 people light candles to remember little ones lost too soon in pregnancy, childbirth and infancy.

Forth Valley Off Duty Nurses Choir also sang while a piper played and there were readings.

Crowds gather under The Kelpies for Tuesday evening's event to remember babies who have died during pregnancy, childbirth, or infancy.

1. Baby Loss Awareness 2024

Crowds gather under The Kelpies for Tuesday evening's event to remember babies who have died during pregnancy, childbirth, or infancy. Photo: Michael Gillen

A wave of candles burned around the world at 7pm to remember little ones lost too soon.

2. Baby Loss Awareness 2024

A wave of candles burned around the world at 7pm to remember little ones lost too soon. Photo: Michael Gillen

Families carried to mark the poignant occasion.

3. Baby Loss Awareness 2024

Families carried to mark the poignant occasion. Photo: Michael Gillen

Names were written on pink and blue ribbons to remember little ones lost too soon.

4. Baby Loss Awareness 2024

Names were written on pink and blue ribbons to remember little ones lost too soon. Photo: Michael Gillen

