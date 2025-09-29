20 photographs of the 2025 Roman Open Day at Kinneil House in Bo'ness

A Roman encampment, mediaeval re-enactors and a whole host of family activities could be found in the grounds of the Historic Environment Scotland property.

As part of the national Doors Open Day scheme – and to recall the area’s Roman heritage – the event offered people the chance to see around for free and take part in some fun activities to help bring history to life.

The Antonine Guard re-enactment group were outside the house with their ever-popular Roman encampment and Britannia XIV, a 14th-Century re-enactment group, were demonstrating crafts and skills of that time while bringing to life combat techniques and training in a small arena throughout the day, performing alongside the Antonine Guard.

There was more family fun to be had with the Friends of Kinneil and inside Kinneil Museum.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day.

