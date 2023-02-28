Situated in the Howgate Shopping Centre, 1st Step Community Pantry is open to everyone. Unlike many food banks, you don’t have to be referred but they do ask that those who can give a donation. Perishables are free and you can have two items for £1 or a large basket of food for £3.

Originally set up as a community group seven years ago, 1st Step has been operating as a charity for the last three years and has funding to continue running the pantry until September 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1st Step supports people recovering from addiction and mental health issues to have impact on the community through their pantry, community cafe, gardening, bike repair and recovery meetings.

1st Step Community Pantry in the Howgate Shopping Centre, pictured: Kirsty Dove, volunteer and board member; Angela McGill, coordinator 1st step food pantry and Mandi Whytock, volunteer. 1st step inspiring recovery have bases in Longcroft Hall Linlithgow, Recycling Centre, Bridgend Community Centre and Howgate Shopping Centre Falkirk. The charity supports recovery from addictions and having a positive impact on the community through their pantry, community cafe, gardening, bike repair and recovery meetings.

Maria Throp, development manager, said: “Since we opened, we’ve found that more people are coming in. We also believe that what we provide is much more than food with many people struggling to cope with isolation. They get to know our volunteers and a visit becomes a social event for many.

"We are open from 11am to 1pm on Monday and Wednesdays, and recently started opening at the same time on a Saturday after feedback that some people who were working wanted and needed to make use of our services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are part of Fareshare and get food delivered from the charity but we also have tremendous support from local businesses who give us much-needed donations. These include Marks & Spencer, Morrisons, Pound Shop, Co-op, Tesco and many others, for which we are very grateful.”

She said that M&S even give them flowers and one recent caller was delighted that they were able to get some flowers to take to a funeral as they were unable to afford a bouquet from others shops.Adding that cake deliveries are also very popular.

1st step bikes deliver bike mechanic skills. Pictured: William Mitchell, coordinator, centre, with fellow colleagues and volunteers. 1st step inspiring recovery have bases in Longcroft Hall Linlithgow, Recycling Centre, Bridgend Community Centre and Howgate Shopping Centre Falkirk. The charity supports recovery from addictions and having a positive impact on the community through their pantry, community cafe, gardening, bike repair and recovery meetings.