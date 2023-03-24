1st Falkirk Scouts fundraiser at Three Kings in Shieldhill
A party night is taking place in The Three Kings next month to help a Scout group with fundraising.
Members of 1st Falkirk Scouts are hosting the event on Friday, April 28 and aim to raise as much money as possible to help with the upkeep of their hall in the Pleasance. And according to one of the adult leaders: “It will help our cubs, beavers and scouts to continue to have amazing opportunities and experiences.”
There will be a two course meal, cabaret and disco – all for £15 per person.
To book tickets or tables email [email protected]
Four members of 1st Falkirk Scouts are due to attend the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea this August. Falkirk High pupils Ruby Hepburn, Cairn Marshall and Holly McEwan, all 14, along with Millie Law, 16, will join 40,000 other Scouts from all over the world to take part in events and cultural activities.