News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
6 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
8 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
9 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
11 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
11 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

1st Falkirk Scouts fundraiser at Three Kings in Shieldhill

A party night is taking place in The Three Kings next month to help a Scout group with fundraising.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 24th Mar 2023, 17:37 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 17:37 GMT

Members of 1st Falkirk Scouts are hosting the event on Friday, April 28 and aim to raise as much money as possible to help with the upkeep of their hall in the Pleasance. And according to one of the adult leaders: “It will help our cubs, beavers and scouts to continue to have amazing opportunities and experiences.”

There will be a two course meal, cabaret and disco – all for £15 per person.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To book tickets or tables email [email protected]

Money raised from the event will go towards the upkeep of 1st Falkirk Scout Hall in the Pleasance
Money raised from the event will go towards the upkeep of 1st Falkirk Scout Hall in the Pleasance
Money raised from the event will go towards the upkeep of 1st Falkirk Scout Hall in the Pleasance
Most Popular

Four members of 1st Falkirk Scouts are due to attend the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea this August. Falkirk High pupils Ruby Hepburn, Cairn Marshall and Holly McEwan, all 14, along with Millie Law, 16, will join 40,000 other Scouts from all over the world to take part in events and cultural activities.

ScoutsSouth Korea