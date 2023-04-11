Captain Janice Arbuckle and Lieutenant Peter Marshall have decided that with almost 100 years service between them it’s time to call it a day.

Although the pair will miss their involvement with the youngsters, they feel the time is right to stand down. However, their decision is tinged with sadness as unfortunately there is currently no-one else to take over the Boys’ Brigade company.

On Sunday, they held a presentation in Camelon Parish Church with the company’s remaining funds being handed over to Falkirk Foodbank. Chairman Alastair Blackstock was present to accept the cheque for £1500 and give an assurance that it would be put to good use in the community.

1st Camelon Boys' Brigade donate £1500 to Falkirk Foodbank. Pictured, left to right: Peter Marshall, company lieutenant; Janice Guthrie, Camelon Parish Church; Janice Arbuckle, company captain; and Alastair Blackstock, Falkirk Food Bank chairman. Pic: Michael Gillen

Peter, who joined 1st Camelon 50 years ago said he had lots of very happy memories stemming from the days when he first became involved in 1973. He said: “My two younger brothers were in the Boys’ Brigade and my mother sent me to take them to then go back and pick them up. It then seemed the sensible thing to stay and get involved. I’ve been here ever since.”

Initially attached to Camelon St John’s Church, when it united with Irving Parish Church in 2005 to become Camelon Parish Church the Boys’ Brigade Company came with them and met in the Dorrator Road church hall.

Peter, a 64-year-old pattern maker, added: “I’ve lots of memories of camps and parades. Some of the boys are sons of previous members but I didn’t want to be here when it was time for the grandsons to join.

"It is sad and very much end of an era. But we couldn’t get anyone to take over from us.”

Janice has been involved with the company since 1977 and captain for over 20 years.

At the time of the 125th anniversary in 2016 she recalled how she had got involved, saying: “Both my brothers were in the BB so I felt a bit left out. I wasn’t really into what the Brownies were doing.

"I thought the BB was more interesting so I tried to get in when I was 12 but they sussed me out and I couldn’t join because I was a girl. That was a rule at that time, but obviously that changed and girls can join now.”

Janice added: “Although the content has changed over the years, the ethos hasn’t. There is a camaraderie among the boys that they have for life.”

The 125th anniversary dinner at Falkirk Rugby club saw former members from the 1950s to the present turn up, all keen to reminisce about their times with 1st Camelon.