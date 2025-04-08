19 pictures of CAMRA Forth Valley's 14th Larbert Real Ale and Cider Festival

The two-day event, which ran on Friday and Saturday, was organised by the Forth Valley branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

It was an opportunity for ale fans to sample 56 real ales from breweries across Scotland and further afield.

There were also 18 real ciders to try too, as well as a spirits, wine and prosecco bar hosted by The Wheatsheaf.

The popular event – which is now in its 14th year – took place in Larbert’s Dobbie Hall.

Organisers have hailed the event a success once again and thanked everyone who went along over the two days; the volunteers who helped make the event happen and the sponsors.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen stopped by the festival and captured these images – recognise anyone?

1 . Larbert Real Ale and Cider Festival The event took place at the Dobbie Hall in Larbert on Friday and Saturday. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Larbert Real Ale and Cider Festival There was a chance for visitors to sample more than 50 real ales. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Larbert Real Ale and Cider Festival It offered a great opportunity to catch up with friends. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Larbert Real Ale and Cider Festival Cheers! Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales