The 14th Larbert Real Ale and Cider Festival took place at the weekend. (Pics: Michael Gillen)The 14th Larbert Real Ale and Cider Festival took place at the weekend. (Pics: Michael Gillen)
The 14th Larbert Real Ale and Cider Festival took place at the weekend. (Pics: Michael Gillen)

19 pictures of CAMRA Forth Valley's 14th Larbert Real Ale and Cider Festival

By Fiona Dobie
Published 8th Apr 2025, 10:12 BST
Hundreds of people enjoyed the Larbert Real Ale and Cider Festival over the weekend.

The two-day event, which ran on Friday and Saturday, was organised by the Forth Valley branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

It was an opportunity for ale fans to sample 56 real ales from breweries across Scotland and further afield.

There were also 18 real ciders to try too, as well as a spirits, wine and prosecco bar hosted by The Wheatsheaf.

The popular event – which is now in its 14th year – took place in Larbert’s Dobbie Hall.

Organisers have hailed the event a success once again and thanked everyone who went along over the two days; the volunteers who helped make the event happen and the sponsors.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen stopped by the festival and captured these images – recognise anyone?

The event took place at the Dobbie Hall in Larbert on Friday and Saturday.

1. Larbert Real Ale and Cider Festival

The event took place at the Dobbie Hall in Larbert on Friday and Saturday. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
There was a chance for visitors to sample more than 50 real ales.

2. Larbert Real Ale and Cider Festival

There was a chance for visitors to sample more than 50 real ales. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
It offered a great opportunity to catch up with friends.

3. Larbert Real Ale and Cider Festival

It offered a great opportunity to catch up with friends. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Cheers!

4. Larbert Real Ale and Cider Festival

Cheers! Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandOrganisers
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice