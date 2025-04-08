19 pictures of CAMRA Forth Valley's 14th Larbert Real Ale and Cider Festival

The two-day event, which ran on Friday and Saturday, was organised by the Forth Valley branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).
It was an opportunity for ale fans to sample 56 real ales from breweries across Scotland and further afield.
There were also 18 real ciders to try too, as well as a spirits, wine and prosecco bar hosted by The Wheatsheaf.
The popular event – which is now in its 14th year – took place in Larbert’s Dobbie Hall.
Organisers have hailed the event a success once again and thanked everyone who went along over the two days; the volunteers who helped make the event happen and the sponsors.
Herald photographer Michael Gillen stopped by the festival and captured these images – recognise anyone?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.