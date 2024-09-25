18 photographs showing the dilapidated state of former Falkirk area luxury hotel following Monday's fire

These photographs show the extent of the damage from the most recent blaze, which saw six fire appliances and a height vehicle in attendance in the early hours of Monday morning.
Following investigations, police have confirmed they are treating the fire as deliberate and have issued an appeal for any information which could help with their inquiries.
Since its closure in 2023 when it went into administration, the once four star hotel has lain empty.
It has been broken into, stripped of anything of value, and vandalised.
Monday’s fire was just the latest such incident, with four youths charged in connection with a fire at the site back in May.
Following that incident, Police Scotland increased its patrols in the area in a bid to deter vandals and antisocial behaviour.
They said this week that they continue to carry out regular patrols of the area and are working with partner agencies to discuss deterrent options for the building.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.