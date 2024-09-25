18 photographs showing the dilapidated state of former Falkirk area luxury hotel following Monday's fire

By Fiona Dobie
Published 25th Sep 2024, 11:13 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2024, 11:17 BST
Monday’s fire at the former Airth Castle Hotel caused significant damage to one part of the venue’s main building.

These photographs show the extent of the damage from the most recent blaze, which saw six fire appliances and a height vehicle in attendance in the early hours of Monday morning.

Following investigations, police have confirmed they are treating the fire as deliberate and have issued an appeal for any information which could help with their inquiries.

Since its closure in 2023 when it went into administration, the once four star hotel has lain empty.

It has been broken into, stripped of anything of value, and vandalised.

Monday’s fire was just the latest such incident, with four youths charged in connection with a fire at the site back in May.

Following that incident, Police Scotland increased its patrols in the area in a bid to deter vandals and antisocial behaviour.

They said this week that they continue to carry out regular patrols of the area and are working with partner agencies to discuss deterrent options for the building.

Fire crews were called to a fire at the former Airth Castle Hotel on Monday. (Pictures: Michael Gillen)

1. Airth Castle Hotel

Fire crews were called to a fire at the former Airth Castle Hotel on Monday. (Pictures: Michael Gillen)

Since Airth Castle Hotel closed in 2023 it has been broken into stripped of anything of value, vandalised and set on fire - more than once. (Pics: Michael Gillen)

2. Airth Castle Hotel

Since Airth Castle Hotel closed in 2023 it has been broken into stripped of anything of value, vandalised and set on fire - more than once. (Pics: Michael Gillen) Photo: Michael Gillen

Fire crews were most recently called out to the former four star hotel in the early hours of Monday morning.

3. Airth Castle Hotel

Fire crews were most recently called out to the former four star hotel in the early hours of Monday morning. Photo: Michael Gillen

Monday's fire, which police say was started deliberately, was in an area of the main hotel building to the right of the old reception.

4. Airth Castle Hotel

Monday's fire, which police say was started deliberately, was in an area of the main hotel building to the right of the old reception. Photo: Michael Gillen

