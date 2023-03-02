News you can trust since 1845
16 pictures of World Book Days celebrations in Falkirk schools in years gone by

Children in schools and nurseries across the district celebrate books and reading each year for World Book Day.

By Fiona Dobie
6 hours ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 6:16pm

Celebrations are often varied with some choosing to dress as their favourite book characters, while others have enjoyed a visit from an author or simply having the opportunity to share their favourite books with their classmates.

Here we take a wee look back into the Falkirk Herald archives at some of the World Book Day events of the past in our local schools and nurseries.

1. Glenbervie Kindergarden World Book Day , 05/03/2015, Larbert, Graham Avenue, FK5 4PF, Falkirk District, Neve Johnston (4) and Noah Wilson (3) meet The Gruffalo. Pic by Alan Murray Contact - mob 075 11123 919 www.alanmurrayphotography.co.uk

Neve Johnston and Noah Wilson met The Gruffalo at Glenbervie Kindergarten on World Book Day in 2015. (Picture: Alan Murray)

Photo: Freelance Photographer Alan Murr

2. World Book Day 2015

A lot of colourful book characters at Glenbervie Kindergarden in 2015.

Photo: Alan Murray

3. World Book Day 2015

The children's love of books was celebrated at Glenbervie Kindergarten.

Photo: Alan Murray

4. World Book Day 2015

P2 pupils at Victoria Primary took part in a readathon for World Book Day

Photo: Michael Gillen

