16 pictures of World Book Days celebrations in Falkirk schools in years gone by
Children in schools and nurseries across the district celebrate books and reading each year for World Book Day.
By Fiona Dobie
6 hours ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 6:16pm
Celebrations are often varied with some choosing to dress as their favourite book characters, while others have enjoyed a visit from an author or simply having the opportunity to share their favourite books with their classmates.
Here we take a wee look back into the Falkirk Herald archives at some of the World Book Day events of the past in our local schools and nurseries.
