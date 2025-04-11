16 pictures of Easter Party at Forth Valley Sensory Centre in Camelon

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 11th Apr 2025, 16:58 BST
Regular visitors to Forth Valley Sensory Centre were able to join in some Easter-themed fun.

Friday saw the Camelon centre host an Easter Party followed by an Egg Hunt – with lots of chocolate strategically hidden in the gardens.

Inside there were lots of activities for the centre visitors and support workers to enjoy. These included an Easter egg painting station; Easter colouring; and funfair games with lots of teddy bears to be won.

There was lost lots of tasty cakes and treats, as well as a tombola and raffle, plus lots more.

Forth Valley Sensory Centre in Redbrae Road provides a range of services, classes, meeting places and support for people living with sensory impairment.

The Easter Bunny was one of those who turned up for the event at the Camelon centre.

1. Forth Valley Sensory Centre Easter fun event

The Easter Bunny was one of those who turned up for the event at the Camelon centre. Photo: Michael Gillen

Lots of volunteers were on hand to ensure everything ran smoothly.

2. Forth Valley Sensory Centre Easter fun event

Lots of volunteers were on hand to ensure everything ran smoothly. Photo: Michael Gillen

Lots of smiles in the sunshine.

3. Forth Valley Sensory Centre Easter fun event

Lots of smiles in the sunshine. Photo: Michael Gillen

A great time was enjoyed by everyone.

4. Forth Valley Sensory Centre Easter fun event

A great time was enjoyed by everyone. Photo: Michael Gillen

