16 pictures of Easter Party at Forth Valley Sensory Centre in Camelon

Friday saw the Camelon centre host an Easter Party followed by an Egg Hunt – with lots of chocolate strategically hidden in the gardens.
Inside there were lots of activities for the centre visitors and support workers to enjoy. These included an Easter egg painting station; Easter colouring; and funfair games with lots of teddy bears to be won.
There was lost lots of tasty cakes and treats, as well as a tombola and raffle, plus lots more.
Forth Valley Sensory Centre in Redbrae Road provides a range of services, classes, meeting places and support for people living with sensory impairment.
