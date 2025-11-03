There were some unusual characters in Polmont on Thursday night for the Light up the pumpkin patch event. (Pics: Michael Gillen)placeholder image
There were some unusual characters in Polmont on Thursday night for the Light up the pumpkin patch event. (Pics: Michael Gillen)

16 pictures from Polmont's Light up the Pumpkin Patch Hallowe'en event

By Fiona Dobie
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 12:54 GMT
There were some spooky goings on in Polmont’s lower shopping precinct on Thursday evening.

Unusual characters could be spotted as community group Polmont Together hosted its first Light Up the Pumpkin Patch event.

Members of the community were invited to bring along their decorated pumpkins with an electric candle inside and add it to a pumpkin parade of light.

There was Hallowe’en fun for all to enjoy including terrifying tunes, spooky treats and popcorn and dookin’ for apples.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Hallowe’en if dressing up for the occasion wasn’t encouraged.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the community event.

Adding their pumpkin to the parade of light.

1. Light up the pumpkin patch

Adding their pumpkin to the parade of light. Photo: Michael Gillen

Wednesday Addams was enjoying the fun at the event organised by Polmont Together.

2. Light up the pumpkin patch

Wednesday Addams was enjoying the fun at the event organised by Polmont Together. Photo: Michael Gillen

There were some spooky goings on at the community event.

3. Light up the pumpkin patch

There were some spooky goings on at the community event. Photo: Michael Gillen

Some of the pumpkins locals had brought along for the event.

4. Light up the pumpkin patch

Some of the pumpkins locals had brought along for the event. Photo: Michael Gillen

