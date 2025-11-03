16 pictures from Polmont's Light up the Pumpkin Patch Hallowe'en event

Unusual characters could be spotted as community group Polmont Together hosted its first Light Up the Pumpkin Patch event.
Members of the community were invited to bring along their decorated pumpkins with an electric candle inside and add it to a pumpkin parade of light.
There was Hallowe’en fun for all to enjoy including terrifying tunes, spooky treats and popcorn and dookin’ for apples.
Of course, it wouldn’t be Hallowe’en if dressing up for the occasion wasn’t encouraged.
Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the community event.
