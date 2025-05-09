16 pics from RAF veteran's 105th birthday party in Camelon's Dorrator Court

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 9th May 2025, 13:54 BST
An RAF veteran celebrated his 105th birthday as VE Day 80 events took place around the country.

Staff at the Dorrator Court sheltered housing complex went all out to ensure Fred Walker had a day to remember – with other residents joining in the party.

In the morning of May 5 they enjoyed a concert from Bo’ness Belles while in the afternoon there was a party with vocalist Zoe Richards providing the entertainment.

There was also a cake for the 105-year-old and his fellow residents to enjoy.

His daughter Janette Huskie, along with husband Ian, had flown from their home in Washington State in the US to be with him on his big day.

The pandemic meant they were unable to be with he when he became a centenarian.

Fred, who was born in Falkirk and grew up in Stirling, joined the RAF in 1939 and served all over the world.

He met his future wife Marjorie, who was in the WAAF, when they were both based at Dyce Airfield in Aberdeen and the pair married in 1944.

Fred Walker with daughter and son-in-law, Janette and Ian Huskie, and staff from Dorrator Court.

1. Fred's 105th birthday party

Fred Walker with daughter and son-in-law, Janette and Ian Huskie, and staff from Dorrator Court. Photo: Michael Gillen

Fred with daughter Janette Huskie who had flown from the United States for his special day.

2. Fred's 105th birthday party

Fred with daughter Janette Huskie who had flown from the United States for his special day. Photo: Michael Gillen

Fred arrives for the first part of his party celebrations - entertainment from Bo'ness Belles.

3. Fred's 105th birthday party

Fred arrives for the first part of his party celebrations - entertainment from Bo'ness Belles. Photo: Michael Gillen

Fellow Dorrator Court residents ready for the Bo'ness Belles concert.

4. Fred's 105th birthday party

Fellow Dorrator Court residents ready for the Bo'ness Belles concert. Photo: Michael Gillen

