The committee behind the Polmont Horticultural Society's show. (Pics: Michael Gillen)placeholder image
The committee behind the Polmont Horticultural Society's show. (Pics: Michael Gillen)

16 photographs from Polmont Horticultural Society's annual show 2025

By Fiona Dobie
Published 30th Sep 2025, 20:37 BST
There were colourful displays for all to enjoy at the recent Polmont Horticultural Society show.

The annual flower show was held in Polmont Community Hub on Saturday, September 6 and once again saw a high number of entries across the classes.

Entrants had been busy with their submissions for all categories, including flowers, vegetables, handicrafts and baking.

Visitors were delighted to view the entries after the judging - and to discover which ones had been successful.

The society thanked the committee, judges, stewards, helpers, exhibitors and the public for making the show another huge success.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day.

Beautiful flowers were on display in the hall.

1. Polmont Horticultural Society annual show

Beautiful flowers were on display in the hall. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
A selection of homemade produce.

2. Polmont Horticultural Society annual show

A selection of homemade produce. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Some of the craft works on display.

3. Polmont Horticultural Society annual show

Some of the craft works on display. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Some of the vegetables entered this year.

4. Polmont Horticultural Society annual show

Some of the vegetables entered this year. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice