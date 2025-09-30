16 photographs from Polmont Horticultural Society's annual show 2025

The annual flower show was held in Polmont Community Hub on Saturday, September 6 and once again saw a high number of entries across the classes.

Entrants had been busy with their submissions for all categories, including flowers, vegetables, handicrafts and baking.

Visitors were delighted to view the entries after the judging - and to discover which ones had been successful.

The society thanked the committee, judges, stewards, helpers, exhibitors and the public for making the show another huge success.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the day.

Polmont Horticultural Society annual show Beautiful flowers were on display in the hall.

Polmont Horticultural Society annual show A selection of homemade produce.

Polmont Horticultural Society annual show Some of the craft works on display.