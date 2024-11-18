16 photographs from Falkirk Model Railway Club's annual exhibition

The event, which took place at Grangemouth Sports Stadium on both Saturday and Sunday, featured over 30 model train layouts from across the UK, bringing together railway layouts representing a wide range of scales and eras.
There were over 60 exhibitors attending this year’s events with the addition of trade and information stands.
The exhibition was supported by Linlithgow-based Rainbow Railways, The Junction Box from Hexam and Squires Tools from Bognor Regis.
Photographer Alan Murray captured these images from the event on Saturday.
