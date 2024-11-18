Falkirk Model Railway Club held its popular annual exhibition at Grangemouth Stadium at the weekend. (Pics: Alan Murray)Falkirk Model Railway Club held its popular annual exhibition at Grangemouth Stadium at the weekend. (Pics: Alan Murray)
16 photographs from Falkirk Model Railway Club's annual exhibition

By Fiona Dobie
Published 18th Nov 2024, 10:24 GMT
The popular Falkirk Model Railway Club exhibition drew in the crowds once again at the weekend.

The event, which took place at Grangemouth Sports Stadium on both Saturday and Sunday, featured over 30 model train layouts from across the UK, bringing together railway layouts representing a wide range of scales and eras.

There were over 60 exhibitors attending this year’s events with the addition of trade and information stands.

The exhibition was supported by Linlithgow-based Rainbow Railways, The Junction Box from Hexam and Squires Tools from Bognor Regis.

Photographer Alan Murray captured these images from the event on Saturday.

The annual event once again proved popular, drawing in the crowds on Saturday and Sunday.

1. Falkirk Model Railway Club exhibition 2024

The annual event once again proved popular, drawing in the crowds on Saturday and Sunday. Photo: Alan Murray

Visitors enjoyed browsing the stalls.

2. Falkirk Model Railway Club exhibition 2024

Visitors enjoyed browsing the stalls. Photo: Alan Murray

The Lego display was a hit with the young visitors.

3. Falkirk Model Railway Club exhibition 2024

The Lego display was a hit with the young visitors. Photo: Alan Murray

Haley Brian (8 months) and grandad John with Pizza Express!

4. Falkirk Model Railway Club exhibition 2024

Haley Brian (8 months) and grandad John with Pizza Express! Photo: Alan Murray

