The global campaign 16 Days of Activism runs annually from November 25 – International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Woman – to December 10 which is Human Rights Day.

As well as raising awareness, the 16 Days campaign gives an opportunity for individuals and groups to get involved, share knowledge, and create ways to achieve equality and respect for everyone, regardless of their gender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first day was marked last Friday with several events, including members of Falkirk Soroptimists International tying orange ribbons around the town centre. There was also a twilight march from Forth Valley College to the Kelpies, which were lit up orange, where a rally was held.

The Kelpies lit up orange for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women last Friday

Organisers hope the events will give anyone facing violence and abuse the confidence to speak up and seek help, with Falkirk having the seventh highest rate of domestic abuse in Scotland, according to police figures.

The leader of Falkirk Council, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, said it is now particularly important to bring a problem that can be very well hidden out into the open, adding: “It’s really, really pertinent this year because of the social pressures that are around. It’s an opportunity to get across the message that violence against women is never acceptable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk Council is one of the partners behind the local events, working with organisations including Police Scotland, the NHS and Committed to Ending Abuse (formerly Falkirk Women’s Aid).

The wide range of events – including drop-in sessions in various libraries – will help people find out more about what support is available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A rally was held at the Kelpies after a march from Forth Valley College

Linda Gilliland, of Falkirk Council, said: “They don’t need to disclose anything because quite often when women start to try to seek help, that’s when the risk to them presents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The library events include sessions with Shakti Women’s Aid, which has specialist skills to support black minority ethnic women who might also be coping with cultural differences and language barriers. There is specialist support too for women with learning difficulties who are facing domestic abuse and sexual violence, helping them explain and understand what is happening to them.