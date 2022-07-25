150th Airth Highland Games: Competitors battle it out at one of Scotland's oldest Highland Games

The traditional event, which was celebrating its 150th anniversary, saw crowds gather in the village's North Green Park to mark the occasion.

It was the first time the full Games had taken place since 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers were thrilled to be back with a full programme – including the track and heavy events, highland dancing and solo piping – and both the competitors and visitors were also pleased to show their support for the event again.

Photographer Scott Louden was among the crowds on Saturday and here are a few of his photographs from the day's competitive elements.

Highland dancers taking to the stage.

The local Games are one of the oldest Highland Games events in Scotland.

Chieftain Sharon Ritchie with her sons Jake (7) and Harris (5) attempts to lift the Smiddy Stane.

One of the competitors in the heavy events.