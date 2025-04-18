15 pictures of Easter in Wonderland craft sessions in Falkirk - and still time to get involved

The Easter in Wonderland programme, hosted by Falkirk Delivers, will see opportunities for families to get creative during the upcoming school holidays.

There are two remaining days – today, Good Friday, and Saturday, April 19.

The one hour workshops are running between 10am and 3pm each day with the activities on offer aimed at youngsters between the ages of three and 10.

Families will be welcomed into a Wonderland themed crafting den where they can take part in a variety of fun Easter activities including creating stained glass Easter eggs; decorating a pot and sowing a plant; making bunny ears and designing and decorating a wooden Easter decoration.

The event, which is free to attend, must be booked in advance and children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

The Easter activities are funded by The National Lottery Community Fund and Falkirk town centre businesses via Falkirk Delivers.

To book your free place visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/falkirk-delivers or visit www.falkirkdelivers.com for more information.

1 . Easter in Wonderland Youngsters enjoying craft sessions with Stina Sparkles entertainment in Falkirk Delivers office. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Easter in Wonderland Lots of opportunity for Easter-themed crafts. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Easter in Wonderland Lots of fun at one of the sessions last Saturday. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales