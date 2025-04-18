15 pictures of Easter in Wonderland craft sessions in Falkirk - and still time to get involved

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 18th Apr 2025, 10:33 BST
Youngsters have been enjoying taking part in Easter crafting sessions in the town centre – and there is still time to get involved.

The Easter in Wonderland programme, hosted by Falkirk Delivers, will see opportunities for families to get creative during the upcoming school holidays.

There are two remaining days – today, Good Friday, and Saturday, April 19.

The one hour workshops are running between 10am and 3pm each day with the activities on offer aimed at youngsters between the ages of three and 10.

Families will be welcomed into a Wonderland themed crafting den where they can take part in a variety of fun Easter activities including creating stained glass Easter eggs; decorating a pot and sowing a plant; making bunny ears and designing and decorating a wooden Easter decoration.

The event, which is free to attend, must be booked in advance and children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

The Easter activities are funded by The National Lottery Community Fund and Falkirk town centre businesses via Falkirk Delivers.

To book your free place visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/falkirk-delivers or visit www.falkirkdelivers.com for more information.

Youngsters enjoying craft sessions with Stina Sparkles entertainment in Falkirk Delivers office.

Youngsters enjoying craft sessions with Stina Sparkles entertainment in Falkirk Delivers office.

Lots of opportunity for Easter-themed crafts.

Lots of opportunity for Easter-themed crafts.

Lots of fun at one of the sessions last Saturday.

Lots of fun at one of the sessions last Saturday.

There were sessions last weekend, as well as Good Friday and Saturday, April 19.

There were sessions last weekend, as well as Good Friday and Saturday, April 19.

