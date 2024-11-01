15 pictures as The Princess Royal visits Strathcarron Hospice

She had been due to visit in June but an incident where she was kicked by a horse, spending several days in hospital, led to her visit to the Denny hospice being postponed.

But the royal who is the hospice’s official visitor, did not want to miss out on what has been an almost annual visit to greet patients, staff and volunteers.

Since the hospice opened 42 years ago, The Princess Royal has visited Strathcarron 37 times with her arrival always eagerly anticipated with all those linked to the hospice.

Welcomed by Alan Simpson, the Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk, she met with the new CEO of the Hospice Mags McCarthy for the first time, alongside Provost Robert Bissett and Chief Superintendent Roddy Irvine, Divisional Commander of Forth Valley Division Police Scotland.

She then toured the hospice spending time chatting with staff, volunteers, supporters and patients on the ward.

As part of her visit The Princess Royal was given a presentation by staff on the hospice’s two projects they are running in partnership with Glenochil Prison on frailty and bereavement.

Ms McCarthy said: “We are delighted to welcome HRH The Princess Royal for her annual visit. There has been a great buzz about the place as we eagerly anticipated her arrival and we are very grateful for the time she devotes to staff, volunteers, supporters, patients and families.

“The Princess Royal met individual patients in our inpatient unit in private and each patient will receive a photograph of their meeting with her. We know that these become cherished family mementos of a lovely day.

“We are grateful for the devotion HRH The Princess Royal has shown the hospice over the years. It has been much appreciated.”

1 . Strathcarron Hospice royal visit 2024 The Princess Royal at Strathcarron Hospice this afternoon. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Strathcarron Hospice royal visit 2024 The Princess Royal was welcomed by Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk Alan Simpson. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Strathcarron Hospice royal visit 2024 Strathcarron staff and volunteers eager to catch a glimpse of The Princess Royal. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales