15 pics of One Direction when they played City nightclub in Falkirk

The 31-year-old died after falling from a third-floor balcony at the Casa Sur hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Liam had shot to fame in 2010 when, along with Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, they had been formed into the boy band, One Direction, while appearing on The X Factor.

They went on to be one of the best selling boy groups of all time, before taking a hiatus in 2016.

Many people forget that they didn’t win The X Factor, coming third behind Rebecca Ferguson and eventual winner Matt Cardle.

Days after the final, on December 27, as part of a whistle-stop tour of the country, One Direction performed at City nightclub in Falkirk.

The sang covers of five songs and had a rapturous reception from the audience.

Here’s a look back at that evening.

