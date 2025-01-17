15 pics from Grangemouth Army Reserve centre open evening

The Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) held the event at the Army Reserves Centre, Central Avenue, Grangemouth and said there was an “excellent” turnout from members of the local community.

Craftsman MacPherson gave an engaging talk to the guests, giving an insight into the exciting Army Reserve adventure training experiences she has enjoyed over the past year, including parachuting, canoeing and much more.

There was also a dynamic, hands-on demonstration of weapon systems provided by the 7th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland (7 SCOTS). Corporal Nick gave an impressive display of the essential equipment and clothing used by soldiers to enable them to operate efficiently. This display was followed by a guided tour and demo of the unit’s private gym facilities.

The evening highlighted the REME’s role in the British Army, which is to maintain, repair and manufacture equipment to keep battle winning aircraft, vehicles, and weapons in fighting order, and offered an opportunity to showcase the self-motivated, challenging and rewarding life of a reservist.

Officer Commanding, Major Liam Condron said: “We are currently recruiting from across Scotland, with opportunities to gain qualifications and experience in several engineering trades. 2025 is going to be a great year with deployments to Kenya and other destinations.

"We are also driving forward with our drone warfare capability.

"Come along for a visit or check out our socials for more information on what you are missing.”

Becoming an Army Reservist is an excellent opportunity to experience military life on a part-time basis. Reservists enjoy many of the same experiences and benefits of regular soldiers, including adventure training, professional development, and deployment opportunities – all while getting paid and developing transferable skills.

Whether it is skiing through adventure training programmes, working on weekend exercises, gaining valuable qualifications through specialised courses, or deploying to foreign locations, joining the reserves offers personal growth, unique experiences with employment flexibility.

Many employers throughout the UK fully support their employees as reservists, and many companies have policies in place to allow them to train throughout the year.

The Army Reserves are open to those aged 18 to 43 who are British citizens with a good level of health and fitness.

Future open night events will take place on February 11 at 7 SCOTS, Meadowforth Road, Forthside, Stirling, FK7 7SD, and on March 11 at 153 Recovery Company, Central Avenue, Grangemouth.

1333 Grangemouth Spitfire Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets visiting the REME base for the open night.

There was an opportunity to see up close the vehicles used by reservists.

Corporal Nick and colleagues with the impressive display of the essential equipment and clothing used by soldiers to enable them to operate efficiently.