15 of the best pubs in Falkirk and Forth Valley according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2023

A series of popular Falkirk and Forth Valley pubs feature in the 2023 CAMRA Good Beer Guide.

By Jill Buchanan
36 minutes ago

The annual guide, released by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) and on sale now, offers an insight into pubs, bars and clubs. It highlights venues selected by its members "as places to savour good beers from small breweries as well as cask-conditioned lagers and world beers and some pubs are highlighted for serving real ciders too".

Here are 15 of the Falkirk and Forth Valley public houses that feature in the 50th edition of the guide and what CAMRA said about each of them.

Further details and how to purchase the guide here

1. The Wheatsheaf Inn, Falkirk

CAMRA said: "The town’s oldest pub, dating from the late 18th century, is a must-visit venue off the High Street near the famous Falkirk Steeple."

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. Station Hotel, Larbert

CAMRA said: "A popular local next to the railway station and on regular bus routes. The pub is a supporter of CAMRA’s Larbert Real Ale Festival in nearby Dobbie Hall in the spring."

Photo: ugc

3. Corbie Inn, Bo'ness

CAMRA said: "Community pub serving up to three ales, mainly from Scottish breweries plus a few from England. The Corbie is involved with local charities and supports the Bo’ness Real Ale Society festival."

Photo: na

4. The Birds and Bees, Stirling.

CAMRA said: "A welcoming converted rustic farmstead, located between the historic Wallace Monument and Stirling Castle. This popular pub attracts a good mix of regulars and tourists."

Photo: Contributed

CAMRAFalkirk
