14 pictures from Bonnybridge's Antonine Primary nativity

Pupils in Primary 1/2 entertained an audience of family and friends when they performed this year’s school nativity, A Midwife Crisis.

The nativity story unfolds as a very busy midwife, who never misses an important birth, becomes extremely excited when she hears that a king is about to be born in Bethlehem.

After weeks of practicing lines and learning songs, the youngsters were delighted to be able to share their hard work with all who came to see them.

And the audience enjoyed the festive performance too.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the event.

Antonine Primary Nativity Primary 1/2 pupils performed the nativity.

Antonine Primary Nativity The very busy midwife and her donkey.

Antonine Primary Nativity This year's nativity was called 'A Midwife Crisis'