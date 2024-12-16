The youngsters entertained all those who came to watch them.placeholder image
14 pictures from Bonnybridge's Antonine Primary nativity

By Fiona Dobie
Published 16th Dec 2024, 12:33 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 13:59 BST
The Christmas story was brought to life on the stage at Antonine Primary School last week by the school’s young performers.

Pupils in Primary 1/2 entertained an audience of family and friends when they performed this year’s school nativity, A Midwife Crisis.

The nativity story unfolds as a very busy midwife, who never misses an important birth, becomes extremely excited when she hears that a king is about to be born in Bethlehem.

After weeks of practicing lines and learning songs, the youngsters were delighted to be able to share their hard work with all who came to see them.

And the audience enjoyed the festive performance too.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the event.

Primary 1/2 pupils performed the nativity.

1. Antonine Primary Nativity

Primary 1/2 pupils performed the nativity. Photo: Michael Gillen

The very busy midwife and her donkey.

2. Antonine Primary Nativity

The very busy midwife and her donkey. Photo: Michael Gillen

This year's nativity was called 'A Midwife Crisis'

3. Antonine Primary Nativity

This year's nativity was called 'A Midwife Crisis' Photo: Michael Gillen

The play tells the nativity story in a fun way.

4. Antonine Primary Nativity

The play tells the nativity story in a fun way. Photo: Michael Gillen

