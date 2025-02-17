14 pics of new Tesco Express Larbert opening

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 17th Feb 2025, 11:11 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 23:38 BST
A new Tesco Express store opened in the Falkirk area at the weekend – and is already drawing in the customers.

The store is the first business to open in new units that have opened at the east end of Bellsdyke Road in Stenhousemuir.

Performing the official opening on Friday were Falkirk Daft podcast hosts, Ross Wayne and John McInally.

When the shop obtained it’s alcohol license, councillors were told that it would employ up to 25 members of staff, mainly part-timers.

Managing the new store is Craig Penman.

The store held a raffle in aid of Strathcarron Hospice as part of its opening celebrations.

Opening hours at the store are 7am to 10pm, seven days a week.

Tesco Express Larbert opens with Jenny Whyte, Tesco area manager; Ross Wayne, Falkirk Daft host; John McInally, Falkirk Daft host and Craig Penman, store manager.

1. Tesco Express opens

Tesco Express Larbert opens with Jenny Whyte, Tesco area manager; Ross Wayne, Falkirk Daft host; John McInally, Falkirk Daft host and Craig Penman, store manager.

Craig Penman, store manager and Jenny Whyte, area manager with staff before the opening and the crowd of shoppers.

2. Tesco Express opens

Craig Penman, store manager and Jenny Whyte, area manager with staff before the opening and the crowd of shoppers.

Shoppers ready for Friday's opening.

3. Tesco Express opens

Shoppers ready for Friday's opening.

One of the winners of the captain's armband.

4. Tesco Express opens

One of the winners of the captain's armband.

