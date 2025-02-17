14 pics of new Tesco Express Larbert opening

The store is the first business to open in new units that have opened at the east end of Bellsdyke Road in Stenhousemuir.
Performing the official opening on Friday were Falkirk Daft podcast hosts, Ross Wayne and John McInally.
When the shop obtained it’s alcohol license, councillors were told that it would employ up to 25 members of staff, mainly part-timers.
Managing the new store is Craig Penman.
The store held a raffle in aid of Strathcarron Hospice as part of its opening celebrations.
Opening hours at the store are 7am to 10pm, seven days a week.
