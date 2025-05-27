14 photographs from Bo'ness Children's Fair fundraiser - a Fair for the Fair

The Fair for the Fair took place in Bo’ness Town Hall on Saturday, May 17.
The event, organised by the committee, saw artisan crafters manning their stalls and selling a wide range of their work.
There was a huge range of items on display for visitors to browse.
A Fair display was also available for people to have a look around, this year focusing on previous Kinneil Primary Fair years.
There was also the chance to enjoy refreshments including tea, coffee and home baking.
Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen popped in and captured these images from the event.
