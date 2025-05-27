14 photographs from Bo'ness Children's Fair fundraiser - a Fair for the Fair

The Fair for the Fair fundraiser took place in Bo'ness Town Hall on Saturday, May 17. (Pics: Michael Gillen)The Fair for the Fair fundraiser took place in Bo'ness Town Hall on Saturday, May 17. (Pics: Michael Gillen)
By Fiona Dobie
Published 27th May 2025, 17:22 BST
Another fundraiser for this year’s Bo’ness Children’s Fair took place recently.

The Fair for the Fair took place in Bo’ness Town Hall on Saturday, May 17.

The event, organised by the committee, saw artisan crafters manning their stalls and selling a wide range of their work.

There was a huge range of items on display for visitors to browse.

A Fair display was also available for people to have a look around, this year focusing on previous Kinneil Primary Fair years.

There was also the chance to enjoy refreshments including tea, coffee and home baking.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen popped in and captured these images from the event.

The event, organised by members of the Fair committee, is just one of the many fundraisers running throughout the year in aid of Fair Day.

1. Fair for the Fair

The event, organised by members of the Fair committee, is just one of the many fundraisers running throughout the year in aid of Fair Day. Photo: Michael Gillen

A wide range of stalls were set up in the town hall for visitors to browse.

2. Fair for the Fair

A wide range of stalls were set up in the town hall for visitors to browse. Photo: Michael Gillen

There was a wide variety of goods on offer.

3. Fair for the Fair

There was a wide variety of goods on offer. Photo: Michael Gillen

It was a chance for local crafters and small businesses to sell their wares.

4. Fair for the Fair

It was a chance for local crafters and small businesses to sell their wares. Photo: Michael Gillen

