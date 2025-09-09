These youngsters had a great time at the Take the Right Route Roadshow in Zetland Park on Monday. (Pics: Michael Gillen)placeholder image
These youngsters had a great time at the Take the Right Route Roadshow in Zetland Park on Monday. (Pics: Michael Gillen)

13 pictures of Take the Right Route fun event in Grangemouth's Zetland Park

By Fiona Dobie
Published 9th Sep 2025, 10:00 BST
There was fun for all the family on holiday Monday in a Grangemouth park as the Take the Right Route Roadshow stopped by.

The event offered visitors the chance to enjoy a range of activities including cycling with Professor Balance, family yoga sessions, face painting and a caricature artist.

The team from Dr Bike Clinic were also on hand to offer some bike maintenance tips.

The free event aimed to promote sustainable travel including walking, cycling, car sharing and public transport for all journeys – but particularly the short every day ones.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen stopped by the park on Monday and captured these images from the event.

Enjoying the track on two wheels.

1. Take the Right Route Roadshow

Enjoying the track on two wheels. Photo: Michael Gillen

Trying out the track.

2. Take the Right Route Roadshow

Trying out the track. Photo: Michael Gillen

Youngsters took part in a yoga session by Yoganuu.

3. Take the Right Route Roadshow

Youngsters took part in a yoga session by Yoganuu. Photo: Michael Gillen

Yoga in the park.

4. Take the Right Route Roadshow

Yoga in the park. Photo: Michael Gillen

