13 pictures of Take the Right Route fun event in Grangemouth's Zetland Park

The event offered visitors the chance to enjoy a range of activities including cycling with Professor Balance, family yoga sessions, face painting and a caricature artist.

The team from Dr Bike Clinic were also on hand to offer some bike maintenance tips.

The free event aimed to promote sustainable travel including walking, cycling, car sharing and public transport for all journeys – but particularly the short every day ones.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen stopped by the park on Monday and captured these images from the event.

