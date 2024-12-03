13 pictures from the Carron and Carronshore Gala Day Christmas Fayre

The festive event took place in the Carronshore Community Centre on Saturday ahead of a prize bingo fundraiser in the evening.
The Christmas fayre saw a wide range of goods and crafts on display from local crafters and small businesses, providing a great opportunity for people to pick up a few Christmas gifts.
There were also refreshments, games and crafts for the kids.
The fayre was organised by the local gala committee in a bid to help raise money for next year’s gala day.
Following the festivities, a prize bingo night was held in the community centre on Saturday evening, with proceeds also going towards the gala day.
In a post on social media, organisers thanked everyone for attending both fundraisers and said they had raised a total of £1625 from the day’s events.