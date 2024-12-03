Joanne, Sharon and Angela on the raffle at the Carron and Carronshore Gala Christmas fayre on Saturday. (Pics: Scott Louden)placeholder image
Joanne, Sharon and Angela on the raffle at the Carron and Carronshore Gala Christmas fayre on Saturday. (Pics: Scott Louden)

13 pictures from the Carron and Carronshore Gala Day Christmas Fayre

By Fiona Dobie
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
A fundraising Christmas fayre for Carron and Carronshore Gala Day took place on Saturday.

The festive event took place in the Carronshore Community Centre on Saturday ahead of a prize bingo fundraiser in the evening.

The Christmas fayre saw a wide range of goods and crafts on display from local crafters and small businesses, providing a great opportunity for people to pick up a few Christmas gifts.

There were also refreshments, games and crafts for the kids.

The fayre was organised by the local gala committee in a bid to help raise money for next year’s gala day.

Following the festivities, a prize bingo night was held in the community centre on Saturday evening, with proceeds also going towards the gala day.

In a post on social media, organisers thanked everyone for attending both fundraisers and said they had raised a total of £1625 from the day’s events.

Committee members Johan, Emma with Lily, 5, and Donna

Committee members Johan, Emma with Lily, 5, and Donna Photo: Scott Louden

Gillian of Gill's Knits and Anne of Crotchet by Anne with their stalls at the community centre.

Gillian of Gill's Knits and Anne of Crotchet by Anne with their stalls at the community centre. Photo: Scott Louden

Current Gala Queen Megan Henderson, 11, with a stall at the fayre.

Current Gala Queen Megan Henderson, 11, with a stall at the fayre. Photo: Scott Louden

Chelsea of MC Novelties

Chelsea of MC Novelties Photo: Scott Louden

