13 pictures from the Carron and Carronshore Gala Day Christmas Fayre

The festive event took place in the Carronshore Community Centre on Saturday ahead of a prize bingo fundraiser in the evening.

The Christmas fayre saw a wide range of goods and crafts on display from local crafters and small businesses, providing a great opportunity for people to pick up a few Christmas gifts.

There were also refreshments, games and crafts for the kids.

The fayre was organised by the local gala committee in a bid to help raise money for next year’s gala day.

Following the festivities, a prize bingo night was held in the community centre on Saturday evening, with proceeds also going towards the gala day.

In a post on social media, organisers thanked everyone for attending both fundraisers and said they had raised a total of £1625 from the day’s events.

1 . Carron and Carronshore Gala Christmas fundraiser Committee members Johan, Emma with Lily, 5, and Donna Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2 . Carron and Carronshore Gala Christmas fundraiser Gillian of Gill's Knits and Anne of Crotchet by Anne with their stalls at the community centre. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3 . Carron and Carronshore Gala Christmas fundraiser Current Gala Queen Megan Henderson, 11, with a stall at the fayre. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales