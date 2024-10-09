11 things to do in Falkirk district during the October school holidays

Two weeks without school seems a long time to try and keep them busy as the weather turns.
But fear not, as there are many events and activities happening across the district that can help to entertain them – some for just the kids and others that can be enjoyed as a family.
Here are just a few suggestions of October holiday activities happening throughout the region over the next couple of weeks.
1. Astronomy Evening
An Astronomy Evening will take place at Muiravonside Country Park on Tuesday, October 15 at 7.30pm. Join the Association of Falkirk Astronomers for a special event all about the night sky. An indoor presentation will be followed (weather permitting) by some outdoor observations of the stars. This event is suitable for ages 8+. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets must be booked in advance. Photo: Michael Gillen
2. Creepy Crafts
Creepy craft sessions will be running in libraries across the district including Bonnybridge, Bo'ness, Falkirk and Slamannan libraries. Dates and times vary. Make something spook-tacular to take home in this Halloween-themed craft session. Dress up encouraged. Craft sessions are suitable for ages 5+. Children aged 7 and under should have an adult with them for the duration of the session. Tickets, which must be booked in advance, are £3. More information from falkirkleisureandculture.org/libraries Photo: John Devlin
3. Steam, Steel, Road and Rail
Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway hosts its annual Steam Gala on Friday, October 11, Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13. A variety of steam trains will run for the Steam, Steel, Road and Rail event and this year there’s even a vintage and classic vehicle rally at the Bo’ness station car park on Saturday and Sunday. From classic steam rollers to vintage cars, there is something for everyone. For more information and to book tickets visit the Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway website. Photo: Ryan Edge
4. Autumn crafts
An Autumn craft session will be held at Slamannan Library on Tuesday, October 15 at 10.30am. Make something arty and autumnal - Pinecone Puppets - to take home. Sessions are suitable for ages 5+. Children aged 7 and under should be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the session. Contact the library to book. Photo: John Devlin
