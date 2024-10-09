11 things to do in Falkirk district during the October school holidays

2 . Creepy Crafts

Creepy craft sessions will be running in libraries across the district including Bonnybridge, Bo'ness, Falkirk and Slamannan libraries. Dates and times vary. Make something spook-tacular to take home in this Halloween-themed craft session. Dress up encouraged. Craft sessions are suitable for ages 5+. Children aged 7 and under should have an adult with them for the duration of the session. Tickets, which must be booked in advance, are £3. More information from falkirkleisureandculture.org/libraries Photo: John Devlin