£1 million makeover for Blair Drummond Safari Park

Stirling’s award-winning Blair Drummond Safari Park is set to undergo a £1 million upgrade to modernise facilities.

The revamp, which will commence at the end of this season, includes a major refurbishment of the sea lion enclosure which is one of the park’s most popular visitor attractions.

A state-of-the-art pump room will also be installed as well as a new filtration system to further enhance the sea lion habitat.

Park manager Gary Gilmour said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be in a position to invest so heavily in the upgrading of our facilities, particularly in our sea lion habitat.

“This work has been in the pipeline for three years and is part of an ongoing schedule of improvement plans taken in consultation with staff and animal health specialists.

“Our love of animals is what drives our day-to-day activities so this is exciting news for our keepers, the wider Blair Drummond team and the 400,000 visitors who flock to Blair Drummond each year.”

The family-owned safari park opened its doors in 1970 and was one of the first of its kind in the UK.

Over the last ten years, Blair Drummond has invested over £7 million in upgrading its animal habitats and infrastructure which extends to over 120 acres.

This includes a new drive-through macaque exhibit, a new Pets Farm walk-through area, a new elephant house, a new antelope housing and the installation of a biomass heating for the large mammal houses.