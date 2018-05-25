People invited to hear plans for new Ineos energy plant

Residents will be able to attend a meeting next week discussing the proposed new energy plant at Ineos in Grangemouth.

Falkirk Council’s planning committee is holding a pre-determination meeting in Moray Primary School from 7pm on Tuesday for the development, which is earmarked to be built on land near Bo’ness Road.

The application is a national development which will see three 25 metre high boilers with 65 metre high flues – to created superheated high pressure steam – constructed on land previously occupied by a now demolished polymer plant. A pipe bridge will also stretch across Bo’ness Road, to provide a connection to the wider site.

Previous public meetings in Grangemouth have involved controversial plans by Ineos to permanently close off a section of Bo’ness Road – the decision on that plan now rests with Scottish Government ministers.