Pensions rights women will stage Falkirk forum tomorrow

Women’s rights campaigners are staging a meeting in Falkirk’s Trinity Church tomorrow ahead of formal complaints to the Department of Work and Pensions.

Falkirk and Stirling’s branch of pressure group WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) are gathering local support for their bid to tackle the DWP over “maladministration” on pension changes,

It’s argued that when the pension age for women was raised from 60 to 65 women who had until then been set to collect their pension had no time to put in place alternative financial arrangements.

It’s claimed this perceived unfairness has pushed many women into poverty.

A spokeswoman said: “We are calling for fair transitional state pension arrangements for all WASPI women.

“Ultimately, this means a bridging pension and compensation for those affected to cover the period between age 60 and the new State Pension Age.

“WASPI do not oppose State Pension equalisation, nor are we asking for a reversal of any Pension Act”.

“Retirement plans have been shattered with devastating consequences”. The Trinity Church meeting is on tomorrow from 11am to 1pm.

For further information email: FalkirkArea_Waspi@hotmail.com or visit Facebook: Falkirk Area “Waspi” group or website: waspi.co.uk