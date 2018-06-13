Pendant design raffle for hospice massive success

Grange Primary pupil Zofia Oluszczak won a pendant design challenge, and after the design was made by Falkirk’s McMaster’s Jewellers, £3800 was raised for charity.

Karen McMaster created and donated a bespoke white gold and blue topaz pendant worth £750 based on the primary six pupil’s design, which was then raffled at a Strathcarron Hospice Ladies Lunch day.

Events fundraiser Coleena Brodie said: “McMaster’s support for the event with this incredibly generous gesture gave the fundraising income on the day a huge boost, helping Strathcarron Hospice to continue providing the very special care our patients and their families deserve.

“It was the most successful Ladies Lunch that we have ever had, with almost £25,000 raised overall on the day.

“It was a very exciting day that everyone enjoyed, but people also remembered why we were there and contributed very well.

“I also want to thank the sponsors including McLean and Stewart of Dunblane, because their generosity really made it a success.”