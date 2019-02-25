Pedestrian taken to hospital following lorry accident in Grangemouth

A male pedestrian was taken to hospital with “significant injuries” following a collision with a lorry in Grangemouth earlier this morning (Monday, February 25).

The incident happened at around 8.40am on Wood Street.

Police and paramedics attend scene of this morning's collision in Grangemouth

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Forth Valley responded to Wood Street, Grangemouth at around 8.40am following a serious road collision involving a male pedestrian and an articulated lorry.

“The man sustained significant injuries as a result of this incident and has been taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in a critical condition.

“A full road closure is currently in place and road policing officers are continuing with their inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this collision.”

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to call 101.